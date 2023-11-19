Dozens of famous faces came together on Saturday, 18 November for the Football For Change Charity Gala in Manchester, including ex-footballers and reality TV stars. Celebrities were out in full force on Saturday, 18 November at the Football For Change Gala in Manchester, with numerous footballers and well-known faces attending the annual event.

The famous faces were all there to show their support for Football For Change - an initiative launched by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady and Jamie Carragher in 2021 which focuses on supporting young people living in the most deprived communities in the UK. The star-studded charity gala was filled with entertainment and fun, with live performances from both Olly Murs and Beverley Knight. Ex-footballer Wayne, 38, arrived with wife Coleen, 37, at the charity Gala, with the pair sporting matching black outfits





