Football fans injured in minibus crash on A1

Football fans have described feeling like they were in a "human washing machine" as the minibus they were travelling in flipped several times in a crash on the A1.

The club's sporting director, Lee Picton, told ITV Tyne Tees the fans had sustained a range of injuries from broken bones to "nasty cuts", but it was "incredible" they were not more seriously harmed. "A lot of them described it as like being in a human washing machine," he said. "The vehicle has overturned a number of times.

All emergency services including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were at the scene - with the service saying it was under "extreme pressure" because of the crash. Mr Picton said the crash had also had a big impact on the team, whose bus was not far behind the supporters.

