Football Fans Defiant Despite ISIS Threats

Defiant football fans have flocked to the Champion's League clashes involving Man City Arsenal tonight deciding to continue with their plans to sink pints and cheer on their teams despite threats made by ISIS . The Al Azaim Foundation, a media channel responsible for spreading messages from the ISIS -K branch of the terror group shared a post threatening an attack on all four stadiums hosting this week's quarter-finals.
This includes the Emirates Stadium in London, which will host Arsenal v Bayern Munich, and the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid - where Manchester City will take on Real Madrid. Both matches are being played tonight. In a bid to calm nerves, the Met Police's deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan, told football fans in a statement to MailOnline that the force was 'aware' of the treat and assured the public that a 'robust policing plan' was in place. Despite the chilling warning from the terror organisation, which listed the stadiums alongside an order to 'kill them all', thousands of fans flocked to pubs outside the Emirates stadium soaking up the April sun. MailOnline spoke to fans and punters ahead of the tonight's match in North London where sprits remained high, with many deciding 'to be vigilant' but still enjoy the gam
