Football Fan Given Conditional Discharge and Banning Order for Tragedy Chanting

A football fan has been given a conditional discharge and a three-year banning order after so-called tragedy chanting at a match between Manchester United and Everton . Mark Finnigan, a 24-year-old from Liverpool, was witnessed making a hand gesture which could be interpreted as related to the Munich air disaster, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Eight Manchester United players were among 23 people killed in the 1958 plane crash.
The force spokesperson said Finnigan, of Ilchester Road, pleaded guilty to the use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress at the Old Trafford Premier League match on 9 March. He appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was sentenced to a conditional discharge of six months and given a three-year football banning order, police said. Inspector Gregg Anderton, of GMP's specialist operational planning unit, said: 'Finnigan was witnessed by an officer to turn towards the home crowd and make a hand gesture which he later accepted could be interpreted as being related to the Munich air disaster. 'Finnigan was removed from the ground and arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm, or distress under the Public Order Ac
