Footage Reveals Horror of Aviation Disaster as Plane Rips Apart

Footage from the camera of a passenger on one of the world's greatest-ever aviation disasters has revealed the horror of what those on board went through as the plane ripped to pieces. When British Overseas Airways Corporation's flight 911 took off from Tokyo's Haneda Airport on March 5, 1966, destined for Hong Kong, there were no issues, but shortly after takeoff disaster struck when the aircraft was rocked by horrifying turbulence near Japan's iconic Mount Fuji .

The Boeing 707 passenger jet carrying 113 passengers and 11 crew fell out of the sky, killing every soul on board, the Mirror reports. The plane was flying between 370mph and 425mph at 16,000ft before it started poruing out white vapour as it rapidly lost altitude. The plane began to breaking up in the sky as as witnesses watched in disbelief. It is one of the rare instances of turbulence so strong that it shattered the structure of the Boein

