Footage of Two Men Fighting in Glasgow Goes Viral

The video, which has been shared widely on social media, appears to show two vehicles waiting at a red light on a road in Springburn.As the light turns green, one of the cars - which one man was a passenger in - begins to drive away with the door still open and the men move to the side of the road.

The pair appear to resolve the conflict after that, with one patting the other on the back as they walk back to their cars. But later, after both men got back into their respective cars, one got out of their vehicle again and was seen walking down the central reservation towards the other car.The video was captioned by a witness who said:"These fellas legit just got out their cars and started scrapping.

"Then went back to their cars, then one of them got out again and started hitting the other car with his water bottle. Only in Springburn."

