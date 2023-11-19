Foodbank charity accused of misleading donors

Foodbank charity The Trussell Trust has been accused of misleading donors after it emerged that more than 90% of the money it distributes goes on non-food items. These include diversity courses , debt counsellors , and advisers who help people claim state benefits . The charity's Christmas fundraising appeals give the impression that public donations are spent directly on food for families in need. However, it was revealed that £18.

6 million of donations were spent on 'financial inclusion', employing professional benefits advisers and debt counsellors . Additionally, £7.2 million went towards admin costs such as marketing, political campaigns , and staff salaries





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK

