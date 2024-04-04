Food Suppliers Warn of Higher Prices and Empty Shelves Due to Post-Brexit Border Charge

Food suppliers have warned of higher prices and empty supermarket shelves thanks to a new post-Brexit border charge being introduced at the end of the month. Importers will have to pay up to £145 to bring small amounts of products such as cheese, salami and fish through the port of Dover or the Eurotunnel from April 30, according to guidance published on Wednesday.

The fee is intended to cover the cost of operating the border control posts introduced after Brexit and will not apply to goods brought into the UK for personal use. But importers warned the new charges could lead to higher prices for consumers. The Cold Chain Federation's chief executive, Phil Pluck, said: "Ultimately, this will increase business costs and food prices and potentially lower choices for the shopper." Mr Pluck added it was "extremely disappointing" that the charges had been announced "at the last minute", leaving businesses with little time to make any necessary change

