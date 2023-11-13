Food steals the show at Nottingham's Winter Wonderland

I wish I could channel my inner Torvill and Dean to speed around the ice rink at Nottingham's Winter Wonderland. Sadly, I have all the grace and instability of a newborn lamb the moment I get a pair of skates on my feet. Although I'm partial to a turn on the Observation Wheel, the best part of the annual Christmas event (although personally, I loathe using the C-word this early) in Old Market Square is the food, a glass of mulled wine and soaking up the atmosphere.
On a chilly November lunchtime, I'm not in the mood for festivities or the strains of Step into Christmas but I am hungry. You can keep the bratwurst and burgers and I bypass the gyros and noodles because they don't seem very seasonal. And since I've not that much of a sweet tooth I'm not all that fussed about waffles or chocolatey treats either. One of my favourite stalls is Melt & Grill with heavenly gooey raclette cheese on potatoes and pickles. The aroma as the cheese melts is so tempting - and it tastes every bit as good as it smell
