Food Hygiene Consultant Reveals Common Mistakes in Venue Ratings

A food hygiene consultant revealed the most common places venues slip up when it comes to ratings. Katy Elliott, owner of 5 Star Food Safety , has more than 25 years of experience in the food industry and offers businesses a bespoke, easy-to-use food safety system that "guarantees" a five-star rating every time.
Also offering audits, random inspections, allergen and nutrition labelling and staff training, Katy has helped countless hospitality businesses — turning some around from a zero rating to five stars. READ MORE: Get £56 off Antler's 'gorgeous' cabin bag that fits under seat in huge sale READ MORE: Get information on summer events sent straight to your phone Katy said: “It all began back in 2000 when I supplied healthy meals to children’s day nurseries. My business grew and resulted in me having to become a food manufacturer and working even more closely with Wirral EHO (Environment Health Office). "I’ve worked in the food industry ever since and founded 5 Star Food Safety in 2020. I've witnessed many businesses fail and realised I can help. The food hygiene guideline is very complex but my systems are so much easier to follow. Environmental Health visits are one of the biggest worries of every hospitality business owner so I put measures in place to guarantee they get five stars if they follow them.” Businesses achieving a five-star food hygiene rating often use it as a valuable marketing tool to attract customers, whereas a poor rating can be catastrophi
