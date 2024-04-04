Fond Memories of Ramadan

One of my fondest memories of Ramadan is when a Christian family friend was astounded at the sight of a large group of men sitting on the floor, eating from one big platter with their hands. Communal meals and eating with your hands is encouraged in Islam as it was the way of prophet Muhammad. Upon witnessing this, the family friend in question was quick to make jokes which my father, uncles and elders returned in kind, much to my amusement.
Nonetheless, the deep reverence he had for our faith and commitment was very much evident, and, before the food could be finished, he was another right hand that was eating from the one plate. Moments like this remind me of the wonder and importance of Ramadan. READ MORE: Why Muslims in the UK fast during Ramadan and those who don't need to Millions of practising Muslims have been observing the holy mont
