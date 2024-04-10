Foden shines again for Man City

After scoring three goals against Aston Villa, Phil Foden continued his impressive form by scoring again in Manchester City's match against Real Madrid in the Champions League . Foden 's goal came at a crucial moment in the game when City were in danger of falling behind. He has now scored six goals from outside the penalty box this season, more than any other player in the Premier League .

Foden's performance is even more remarkable considering that Kevin De Bruyne was unable to start due to illness. Foden was named the player of the match in both the Aston Villa and Real Madrid games, solidifying his position as the standout player in Manchester City's squad

Foden Man City Champions League Real Madrid Premier League

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phil Foden is fast becoming Manchester City’s key man in the middleThe 23-year-old is suddenly the player that everybody - Guardiola included - hoped and believed he could be at Manchester City

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Possible Man City line-up vs Newcastle as Mateo Kovacic and Phil Foden startManchester City will be determined to keep their hopes of defending their FA Cup crown alive when they face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City star Phil Foden slaughtered by fans as his stats from England match emergeThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Man City star Phil Foden destroyed as ’embarrassing’ stats emerge from Arsenal clashThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Rio Ferdinand sends Phil Foden England plea to Gareth Southgate after Man City masterclass...With Phil Foden scoring a cracking brace for Manchester City in the derby against Manchester United to maintain his strong form, Pep Guardiola has claimed that the Englishman is the Premier League player of the season so far.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Phil Foden reveals Guardiola's advice on playing centrally for Man CityPhil Foden says Pep Guardiola told him to add more rhythm to his game when he plays centrally for Manchester City, something he feels he's now doing.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »