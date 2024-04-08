Florida Teacher Murdered by Pre-Med Student Son for Irritating Him

A beloved Florida elementary school teacher was murdered by her pre-med student son because 'she got on his nerves,' police said. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said University of Florida pre-med student Emmanuel Espinoza, 21, was driving from Gainesville to Frostproof when he decided to kill his mother Saturday. Emmanuel was traveling to attend a family event and had asked his mother, 46-year-old Elvia Espinoza, if he could stay at her house for the weekend.

He got to the second-grade teacher's house around 2 p.m., and when she opened the door, he began stabbing her. 'We talked to him and he confessed, he said 'you know I have wanted to kill my mother for many many years because she got on my nerves,'' said Judd

Florida Teacher Murder Pre-Med Student Son Stabbing Confession

