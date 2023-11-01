Florida girl dies playing on obstacle course as palm tree falls on her

The girl was killed while playing inside the Smith Farm gated community in Florida (Picture: WPTV) A nine-year-old girl was playing on an obstacle course strap when a palm tree fell and killed her days before Halloween. The girl was enjoying herself along with several other children inside the Smith Farm gated community in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday. Rescue crews arrived at the scene shortly after 6pm and found three children injured, according to WPTV.

One of the trees was uprooted and landed on her. Her parents told the TV station that they were heading to grief counseling with one of their other kids who was playing on the obstacle course strap at the same time. No criminal intent is suspected, sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV. Both trees looked stable and healthy, but reportedly had some rotting inside. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

