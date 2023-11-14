Florida businessman sentenced to prison for COVID-19 aid fraud

Patrick Parker Walsh is one of thousands of thieves who perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history — potentially plundering more than $280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid. A freshwater spring bubbles amid the mangroves, cabbage palms and red cedars on Sweetheart Island, a two-acre uninhabited patch of paradise about a mile off the coast of this little Gulf Coast town. It may have seemed like an ideal getaway for Florida businessman Patrick Parker Walsh.

Instead, he’s serving five and half years in federal prison. While Walsh’s private island ranks among the more unusual purchases by pandemic fraudsters, his crime was not unique. He is one of thousands of thieves who perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than $280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. The loss represents close to 10% of the $4.3 trillion the U.S

