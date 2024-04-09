Flooding near holiday park in West Sussex

A rescue operation is under way after 'scary and unprecedented' flooding near a holiday park in West Sussex . One person has been taken to hospital and more than 200 people have been evacuated after the River Arun burst its banks in the wake of Storm Kathleen and the French-named Storm Pierrick . A resident of Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex said flooding in the town was 'scary and unprecedented', after he stayed awake until the early hours putting flood defences around his property.

Gareth Theobald, 36, said: 'I was out the front of the building and watching the water just get higher and higher and higher, and then helping or stopping traffic going into the floodwaters and then just watching in disbelief as the whole of Brighton Road and our multimillion-pound development was being engulfed by floodwaters.' The industrial relations officer added: 'The amount of water is scary and unprecedented and those houses opposite our development are lower-ground flats and they were all flooded under a foot or so of water.' He said he saw cars 'driving into the floods at speed as well and getting stuck' and that 'residents in the streets (were) trying to do what they can'. One local businessman in Littlehampton told Sky News his workshop had been inundated with around 1ft of water. 'I haven't even started to add the cost up,' said Rob James, whose business makes machine parts. 'Once before it's flooded, but not on this scale

