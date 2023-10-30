Flooding near electricity substation in Bognor Regis closes A29 dual carriageway in both directions

A road has been closed in both directions as fire crews deal with flooding near an electricity substation.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue are at the scene on the A29, Shripney Road dual carriageway, in Bognor Regis. The road has been closed between the Orchard Way Roundabout and the Oaklands Way Roundabout until further notice.

People are being asked to avoid the area as firefighters are working to prevent the electricity substation from flooding out. A yellow weather warning remains in place until 10pm today (30 October) and there are 38 flood warnings across Hampshire, Dorset, Isle of Wight and Sussex. headtopics.com

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Yesterday (29 October) at 5:38pm we were called to reports of flooding on the A29 between Oldlands Way Roundabout and Orchard Way Roundabout, with potential for a substation to be affected by the floodwater.

“Initially Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Bognor Regis to investigate. However, our High Volume Pump has since been deployed and is being used to pump large volumes of water away from the substation. headtopics.com

“This stretch of the A29 will remain closed for the foreseeable future, and we would ask all residents in the local area to use alternative routes when travelling. “We are also working with our partners from Sussex Police, Scottish & Southern Electricity, the Environment Agency and Arun District Council to resolve this ongoing incident.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: itvnews »

Bognor Regis: A29 Shripney Road closed due to floodingThe A29 Shripney Road in Bognor Regis will be closed until further notice, the fire service say. Read more ⮕

Extreme Weather Causes Flooding and Damage in Southern EnglandDrone footage shows flooding in Bognor Regis, with water levels rising around Tesco store and Riverside Caravan Centre. Homes and sea wall suffer damage. Met Office issues weather warning for rain and high winds. Environment Agency warns of flooding in several areas. Read more ⮕

Heavy Rain and Nasty Storm Expected in the UKThe UK is bracing for heavy rain and a potential storm, with flood warnings and yellow rain warnings in place. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings as the country prepares for Storm Ciaran. The Met Office warns of disruption to roads, public transport, and potential danger to life in Scotland. Recent flooding incidents have already occurred in Sussex and Bognor Regis, with a house losing its roof in strong winds. Read more ⮕

Popular Pub Collapses in Heavy Rain and FloodingA popular pub in Cockwood, Devon, collapses due to heavy downpours and flooding, forcing it to close. The owners plan to reopen as soon as repairs are completed. Read more ⮕

Warnings of Coastal Flooding and Severe Tornado in South WestPeople in the South West are being warned of significant coastal flooding and a severe tornado as heavy rain and strong winds hit the region. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings, and the Met Office has yellow warnings for rain in place. Flooding has already been seen in Sussex, with a caravan park and supermarket car park underwater. A house in West Sussex had its roof ripped off in a tornado with severe force. Read more ⮕

West Lothian train passengers warned of flooding delaysScotRail has warned customers of flooding on tracks in parts Read more ⮕