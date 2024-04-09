Flooding and Evacuations in Parts of Britain

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes today as torrential rain and strong winds brought 'scary and unprecedented' flooding to parts of Britain . The Environment Agency warned people in southern England to 'please stay away from coastal paths, piers and promenades' as dangerously strong waves struck. After the River Arun burst its banks in West Sussex, 180 people were rescued from Medmerry Holiday Park in Earnley with one taken to hospital with hypothermia.

Another 20 people were evacuated this morning from the nearby Bracklesham Caravan and Boat Club, plus a further 15 from homes in nearby Littlehampton. Residents were 'petrified' as they put sandbags around properties as the electricity went out, with one spotting two toilet bowls floating down the road. Others claimed authorities had failed to give adequate warning, saying: 'People are proper angry.' Hundreds of areas were on flood watch - with the Environment Agency imposing 216 alerts for 'possible' flooding and 105 warnings for 'expected' flooding in England. Natural Resources Wales had 13 warnings and 24 alerts in place, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency activated seven warnings and 14 alerts. Beach huts were washed into the sea in Cornwall as well as in Hampshire, where locals in Alverstoke were evacuated and others in Langstone canoed along street

