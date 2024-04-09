Flood Warnings Issued in Several Areas Across England

Residents in flood risk areas have been warned to prepare for flooding as the Environment Agency issues flood warnings across the country. Several flood warnings have been issued in the east of England, with specific areas in Essex, Norfolk, and Peterborough being told to take immediate action.

Residents are advised to stay safe and be prepared with a flood kit in case of evacuation. More information can be found on the official gov.uk website.

Flood Warnings Environment Agency Flood Risk Areas Evacuation Safety

