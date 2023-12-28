Flood warnings issued in Lancashire and Cumbria after heavy rain and strong winds

Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across Lancashire and Cumbria after torrential rain and strong winds battered the region. Storm Gerrit has wreaked havoc across the UK leaving thousands of homes without power with gusts of 80mph and heavy downpours causing delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

The M6 in Cumbria was closed northbound for 11 hours between Kendal and Tebay following a serious multi-vehicle crash while the Lake Windermere car ferry is not operating due to strong winds. Great Langdale Valley in the Lake District recorded 80mm – nearly half the usual 178mm monthly rainfall for December, the Met Office said. The Environment Agency has issued five flood alerts in Lancashire as well as three flood warnings and 11 flood alerts in Cumbria





Twenty new flood alerts have been issued across Lancashire and Cumbria as the region braces for Storm Gerrit. Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place, with gusts of up to 70mph expected. The Environment Agency has issued five flood alerts in Lancashire and 15 more in Cumbria.

Blizzards in Cumbria have led to road closures and abandoned cars. Emergency accommodation has been set up to help stranded individuals. Drivers are advised to leave their vehicles in a safe position and seek refuge.

One in five men in two areas of Lancashire are expected to die from cancer before they are 80, shock new data has revealed. Blackpool (21.1%) and Burnley (20.7%) have some of the worst cancer survival rates in the country, as NHS figures showed cancer care was a postcode lottery.

