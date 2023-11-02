Flood warnings in place as Storm Ciaran strikes south coast

A DFDS ferry leaves the Port of Dover in Kent as bad weather sweeps in ahead of Storm Ciaran (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Most of the 54 flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency where flooding is expected are along the south coast, where a major incident has been declared in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Large waves and onshore gales brought by Storm Ciaran could see significant flooding along parts of the south coast and along parts of the Yorkshire and Northeast coasts on Thursday.

A further amber warning is in place until 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph, with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland. A spokesperson on behalf of train operators said: “Our colleagues will be working extremely hard over the coming days to keep passengers on the move but also to keep them safe during this bad weather. headtopics.com

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: “Very strong winds are expected along southern coastal areas of England in particular, where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, perhaps exceeding 85 mph in a few exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph.The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) urged people watching the conditions to stay away from the coast.

RNLI water safety manager Ross Macleod said: ‘This rough weather could make visiting our coasts around southern England and Wales treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions. Northern Ireland has already seen flooding, where a yellow rain warning from the Met Office was in place until 9am on Wednesday. headtopics.com

