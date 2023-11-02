Flood warning issued for North and East Yorkshire as Storm Ciarán hits UK

The Environment Agency was pumping water from the River Derwent in Malton ahead of heavy rain on Thursday.
It warned flooding was expected downstream at Buttercrambe Mill and Stamford Bridge as well as in Cottingham, near Hull. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Yorkshire for 24 hours from 06:00 GMT on Thursday.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council warned areas still recovering from heavy rain last weekend could face further flooding. Carl Skelton, the authority's acting director of streetscene services, said: "We are continuing to deal with the impacts of Sunday's weather across the area, when we saw up to 40mm of rain falling, causing flooding problems at 35 locations and leading to several roads being closed."However, as the ground in many areas is still waterlogged from last weekend's heavy rainfall, some flooding is likely during the next storm. headtopics.com
The council said Dunswell, Wilberfoss and Lockington were worst hit last weekend and could be affected again.The Environment Agency issued 11 flood alerts - meaning residents should be prepared for possible flooding - for North and East Yorkshire, including in Bridlington and York.
It said it was monitoring water levels and repairing a damaged bank of the River Don in South Yorkshire after parts of the region were badly hit by flooding during Storm Babet last month.