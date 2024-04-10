FlixBus Announces New Route Connecting Manchester to York and Bradford

FlixBus has announced a new route connecting Manchester to York and Bradford with tickets starting from just £3.99. The coach service starts on April 11 and will also directly connect Manchester with Leeds daily. Tickets between Manchester and Bradford Interchange start from just £3.99, while tickets between Manchester and York (Memorial Gardens - Leemen Road) start from £7.99. Tickets to Leeds (Kirkgate) are available from £3.99.

It's a great option if you're looking for an affordable city break or day trip. The route will be served with a brand new 49-seat coach with a modern interior, mobile device charging, and free, fast, unlimited Wi-Fi. The news comes during National Coach Week from April 8 -14. READ MORE: From the Northern Lights to amazing beaches, the UK destinations you can fly to from Manchester Airport Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus UK said: “We’re announcing even more destinations, allowing passengers to enjoy the vibrant cities of the north and connecting people in the North of England through our ever-expanding coach network.” The new service will be provided by FlixBus partner Belle Vue, which recently increased its FlixBus fleet with brand-new Yutong vehicles. The FlixBus partner began operating the network’s first route to and from Manchester Airport into Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham in March, as well as popular daily services between Manchester, Leeds, Middlesborough and Newcastl

