Flight Club Named One of the Best Pubs in Scotland and the UK

Flight Club on North Frederick Street has been named one of the best pubs in Scotland and the UK at a prestigious industry award. The grand final will be held in London on June 26 to determine the regional winners and the overall pub winner. Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, highlights the importance of these awards in promoting and supporting the industry.

Pubs and bars are currently facing significant challenges, and the National Pub & Bar Awards aim to boost sales and drive business for these venues

