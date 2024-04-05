Fleur East shares adorable snap of newborn daughter as she settles into mama life

Fleur East has revealed she's "slowly settling into mama life " as she posted a glimpse of her newborn with her 838,000 Instagram followers on Friday. The proud new mum has been loving life in her baby bubble after she welcomed her baby daughter Nova at the end of March. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 36, announced that she had given birth on her living room floor and has continued to be candid with fans about her journey with motherhood ever since.

Now, Fleur has shared a sweet snap of her adorable little girl as she posted a selfie to her Instagram Story where Nova's beautiful head of hair could just about be seen. Fleur posted the selfie alongside the caption: "Loving my initials and 'mama' necklace from Abbott Lyon. Slowly settling into Mama life." She looked blissfully happy in the photo as she closed her eyes and lovingly looked down to her adorable newborn who appeared to be dressed in a sweet orange rompe

