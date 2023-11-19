Flat in Bellshill described as 'fantastic opportunity' for buyers

The flat located on Clydesdale Road in Bellshill has been described as being a 'fantastic opportunity' for buyers with a large living room alongside a double bedroom, kitchen, hallway and garden space. Ideal for someone looking for a 'fixer upper', images show rubbish scattered around the flat among piles of random objects and damage to some of the walls and fixtures.

Prime Property Auctions who have put the property on the market say it could bring in as much as £476-550 per calendar month in rent after a full refurbishment., the property would only require a £3000 deposit which would mean monthly repayments for the flat would only come to £175 a month for a repayment time of 25 years. On RightMove, the advertisement read:"Prime Property Auctions New Entry. Fantastic Opportunity for Investor looking for a property in need of refurbishment. "Property comprises: Entrance Hallway, Living Room, Bathroom, Kitchen and double bedroo





🏆 3. Glasgow_Live » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unique Properties Sold at Landwood Property AuctionsLandwood Property Auctions has successfully sold unique properties including a family home next to a medieval dungeon and a property located in a graveyard. The properties attracted extensive interest and were sold above their guide prices.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Teenager charged after 'attempted murder' in BellshillA teenager has been charged following an 'attempted murder'.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Bellshill Post Office officially opens inside new SPAR storeA NEW Post Office has been officially opened in Bellshill town centre with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Two in hospital after double 'stabbing' in BellshillTwo men have been hurt in a double 'stabbing' in a residential street.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Teenage Fanclub star looks forward to Glasgow Tramway showBellshill rockers Teenage Fanclub will be ticking a new Glasgow venue off the list next month.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Woman assaulted by on-off boyfriend at hotelDeclan Murray admitted assaulting the woman at the Doubletree by Hilton in Bellshill.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »