Five-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by e-scooter

A five year old girl has been seriously injured after being hit by an e-scooter. The girl was walking with her mum along a footpath in Victoria Park in Widnes on Monday evening, April 1, when she was hit by the black electric scooter.

The girl suffered a serious injury to her leg and was taken to hospital. The rider, a boy of around 15, did not stop at the scene. Police are appealing for information from potential witnesses.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colwick Loop Road crash caused hold-ups outside Victoria Retail ParkBus routes were being diverted and traffic was heavy in the area

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

New plans submitted for former Frankie & Benny's restaurant at Victoria Retail ParkA planning application has been submitted to slightly change the use of the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant in preparation for a new occupant at Victoria Retail Park in Netherfield. The proposed change would create new jobs and alter which businesses can work from the premises.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Yorkshire Energy Park: Plans for £200m green energy park which could create 4,500 jobs approvedPlans for a £200m green energy park, which could create 4,500 jobs, have been given the green light.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Man fined after dangerous dog attacked police horse in London parkThe Met Police says PH Urbane needed many stitches after the unprovoked Victoria Park attack.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

My top five Amazon Prime deals as five-day mega sale kicks offHere are my top picks from day one of Amazon's five day mega sale

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Oldham crash: What we know so far after serious collision outside retail parkPark Road has been taped off near to the entrance to Alexandra Retail Park

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »