Five-Year-Old Girl Killed in Tragic Bike Accident Outside School

A five-year-old girl has tragically died after being hit by a lorry while riding her bike outside a school in Hull . The incident occurred on Hopewell Road at around 3.40pm yesterday. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the young girl suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.
Police are appealing for information and asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
