Five-Week 'Mild Magic' Ale Trail to Celebrate Beer Style

A five-week beer trail will kick off later this week, bringing together almost one hundred pubs and bars. The ' Mild Magic ' Ale trail celebrates a beer style that developed in the late 18th and 19th centuries. The event is organised by Stockport and South Manchester CAMRA , and will feature 97 pubs from across Manchester, Salford , Stockport , Tameside , Trafford . Pubs in Derbyshire and Cheshire also feature.

Kicking off on Friday, 12 April and running until Sunday, 19 May, it is the biggest national ale trail to support the mild beer style. Pubs are divided into 71 different geographical areas and pub-goers will need to drink at least half a pint of mild in each pub to be able to collect the sticker and be eligible for the prizes. READ MORE: Nearly 100 Greater Manchester pubs to take part in huge new beer trail The first Mild Magic Ale Trail was held in spring 1994, and involved 50 pubs. It was created to boost drinkers’ interest in mild, a beer style which developed hundreds of years ago. Nationally, mild has been in decline for many years, however it has been well represented in the Greater Manchester area. Local breweries involved in this year's event include Hydes, who brew Dark Ruby and 1863; Joseph Holt’s, who will be brewing a special ‘one-off’ for Mild Magic; and Brightside Brewing from Bolton, who produce a number of different milds throughout the yea

