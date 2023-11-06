Five people remain in hospital after road crash which led to death of dad of three

Five people remain in hospital after a horror road crash which led to the death of a devoted dad of three on Saturday morning. Three men and two women remain in hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries following the crash on the Gosford Road in Markethill, Co Armagh, at around 1.20am on Saturday, November 4. following the horror four vehicle smash, while 40-year-old dad of three Patrick Grimley sadly lost his life after the collision.

The Madden Raparees secretary had been celebrating his 40th birthday with friends and family in the hours leading up to the crash. In an update provided by the PSNI on Sunday morning, a spokesman said its Collision Investigation Unit was working to establish the circumstances around the fatal crash. "Police can confirm that 40 year old Patrick Grimley, from the Madden area of County Armagh, has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Markethill on Saturday 4th November," a PSNI spokesperson said. "The collision, involving four vehicles, occurred on the Gosford Road at approximately 1.20am on Saturday morning. Three men and two women remain in hospital at this time receiving treatment following the collisio

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BELFASTLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İTVLONDON: Man dies after a four vehicle crash in Markethill, with nine others taken to hospitalIt happened on the Gosford Road at around 1:20am on Saturday morning.

Source: itvlondon | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Markethill crash: Live updates as Gosford Road closed due to serious collisionEmergency services were called to the scene and the road was closed overnight

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BBCNEWSNI: Markethill crash: Man dies and nine taken to hospitalNine people have been taken to hospital following the crash on Gosford Road in County Armagh.

Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Irish League LIVE updates from all of Saturday's fixturesFive games to be played in the Irish Premiership on Saturday afternoon

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Iowa football wins pitchers duel at Wrigley Field, plus watch out for AlabamaWelcome to Until Saturday, the five-star college football newsletter.

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

BBCNEWSNI: Patrick Grimley: Five people remain in hospital after fatal Markethill crashThree men and two women receive treatment after a crash which killed Patrick Grimley on Saturday.

Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »