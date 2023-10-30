Five moments that swung Super Formula battle away from Lawson

But after an up-and-down campaign that yielded three wins in nine races but only one other visit to the podium, Lawson fell eight points shy of champion Ritomo Miyata in the end. Here, we look back at the moments throughout the season where Lawson lost out - partly through a mixture of small mistakes either by him or the team, or just sheer bad luck.

Lawson was under the misapprehension that Miyata would be having to deal with traffic of his own after stopping relatively early, when in reality he was carving huge chunks of time out of Tsuboi and Lawson. Equally, Lawson’s engineer Tomo Koike had misunderstood that Lawson wanted a strategy to beat Miyata at all costs, instead of one aimed at the championship. That explains the call to leave out the Kiwi as late as lap 41, by which time he had been undercut by no fewer than six drivers.

