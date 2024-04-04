Five Members of Crime Gang Jailed for Major Drugs Bust

Five members of a crime gang involved in a major drugs bust at a heavily-barricaded block of flats known as "the shop" were jailed today for a total of 31 years and eight months. The crew were snared in 2020 following the raid in Greenock, Inverclyde. This was after the French and Dutch law authorities smashed the EncroChat phone network favoured by criminals, which the gang had been using to organise the trafficking.

Lee Docherty, 37, Ian Millar, 39, Brendan Gillan, 32, his father Daniel Gillan, 60, and Christopher McKellar, 44, had been due to stand trial at the High Court in Glasgow. But, they instead each pleaded guilty to charge of being involved in serious organised crime between March and December 2020. Judge Lord Mulholland said: "You were involved in the running of a sophisticated crime group. "You ran it as a drugs supermarket and kept a warehouse to house the drugs. One involved said it was a drugs empire and another said it was a busines

