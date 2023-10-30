Five hour warning to anyone wanting 2024 Glastonbury tickets

This year's festival saw Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John as headliners, with the legendary rocket man playing his last ever UK tour date on the Pyramid Stage. The festival is set to take place next year, with the dates for 2024's event already confirmed for Wednesday 26 - Sunday 30 June.

Coach tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday November 2, at 6pm while general admission tickets will take place Sunday November 5, at 9am. Anyone who wants to attend the festival will need to have registered ahead of the ticket sales.

Registration closes today at 5pm. After this, there will be no opportunity to submit/ re-submit a registration until after the November ticket sales have taken place. Glastonbury have advised people who have already registered to double check/retrieve details of the existing booking “well ahead of the ticket sales”. Registration does not guarantee a Glastonbury ticket as in recent years, “demand for tickets has outstripped supply”. headtopics.com

Glastonbury have explained: “We strongly advise that you submit your registration at least a week before registration closes, to allow time to resubmit your photo if you need to, as without a valid registration number for each person for whom you wish to book a ticket, you will not be able to book tickets.”

Tickets will cost £355 + a £5 booking fee, of which a £75 deposit per person (plus coach fare if booking a ticket + coach travel option) is payable when booking in November, with the balance payable in the first week of April 2024. You may book up to six tickets per transaction.Win a lavish 5-night winter sun escape to Turkey with Cook’s Club Alanya hotel headtopics.com

