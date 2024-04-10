Five Bulgarians Admit to Multimillion-Pound Benefit Scam

Five Bulgarians have admitted to fraud and money laundering related offences for their involvement in a multimillion-pound scam on the benefit system. The organised crime group made thousands of false claims for Universal Credit using either real people or hijacked identities, supported by forged documents .

The investigation identified three 'benefit factories' in London where the false claims originated from. After four-and-a-half years, the defendants were arrested in May 2021.

