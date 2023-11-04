Five Arrested at Pro-Palestinian Sit-In at London's King's Cross Station

Five people have been arrested during a pro-Palestinian sit-in at London’s King’s Cross station after the demonstration was banned. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he had given an order to allow police to stop the demonstration on Friday evening under Section 14a of the Public Order Act 1986. One video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to show a man draped in a Palestinian flag shouting “free, free Palestine” while being carried away from the station by three officers

. Others appear to show the controversial slogan “from the river to the sea” being shouted with demonstrators replying “Palestine will be free”. In videos, protesters can be seen sitting on the station concourse chanting “ceasefire now”, “free, free Palestine” and “in our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians”.Five people were arrested at the protest (Lukas Slothuus/X) Lukas Slothuus, 33, an academic from London who attended the sit-in, told the PA news agency: “Over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel and everyone should protest whenever they can at our government’s complicity with the catastrophe Israel is causing. “The protest was huge, with many hundreds of Londoners, and it shows the popular opinion in support of calling for a ceasefire.” British Transport Police said its officers told protesters about the notice and advised them to leave.Most protesters left “without incident” by

