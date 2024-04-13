Five Arrested After Discovery of Baby Remains at Home

Five people have been arrested after the remains of a baby were discovered at a home. Police were first called to the address on Marsh Green in Wigan after receiving information from a 'partner agency'. They responded to 'reports of concern for welfare'. Tragically, human remains were discovered. Police revealed they were believed to be the remains of a young baby, reports Manchester Evening News.
Officers say five people - aged between 20 and 70 - were arrested on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial. They have all since been bailed, Greater Manchester Police confirmed. A probe is underway, with police and forensic officers remaining on the scene. Another police presence is also in place on Valley Road in Pemberton, a force spokesperson added. 'Extensive enquiries' are being carried out. Police said that the incident is believed to be 'isolated' at this stage, and there is no threat to the wider public or community. Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins from our Wigan district said: "This is a truly heart-breaking discovery, and I do not underestimate the impact that this news will have on the local community. I would like to reassure you that we have several teams of officers and specialist resources working diligently to find answers.
Arrest Baby Remains Home Wigan Suspicion Concealing Death Unlawful Burial Isolated Incident Investigation
