Fittipaldi aiming to retain Haas F1 test role alongside IndyCar drive

Fittipaldi will prioritise his RLL programme next year, but he still has the scope to retain his links with Haas, for whom he competed in the last two races of the 2020 season as a replacement for the injured Romain Grosjean. With the IndyCar season ending on 15 September, he will potentially be free for the final seven races of the F1 calendar, while also having some spare weekends earlier in the year.

'Because first, we've been together for so long. It would be going on to the sixth season. 'And we always do a really good job together in the testing duties, and trying to work on developing the car. I love doing that work for the team. 'And for me as a driver it's very useful as well. Because every year technology changes, and it's useful information that can help me in any series that I'm racing in.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: Motorsport »

Christian Rasmussen signs with Ed Carpenter Racing for 2023 IndyCar seasonChristian Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, has been signed by Ed Carpenter Racing to run road and street events in the team's 20 Chevrolet entry, as well as a third car for the Indianapolis 500. Rasmussen will team up with Rinus VeeKay, entering his fifth season with ECR. The decision to sign Rasmussen came after a successful test at Barber Motorsports Park. ECR owner Ed Carpenter praised Rasmussen's record and natural ability, expressing excitement for their partnership. Read more ⮕

Heavy Magnussen F1 crash causes Mexico GP red flagFormula 1's Mexico Grand Prix has been red-flagged halfway through after a heavy crash for Haas driver Kevin Magnussen. Read more ⮕

Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GPHaas Formula 1 boss Guenther Steiner says that unexpectedly high brake temperatures led to the rear suspension failure that caused Kevin Magnussen's heavy crash in Formula 1's Mexico GP. Read more ⮕

Police Scotland officers head for the rails as cops quit force to drive trainsThere is a growing trend of police officers retiring early from the force and going on to become train drivers. Read more ⮕

Toto Wolff’s first verdict on Lewis Hamilton’s brilliant drive in MexicoToto Wolff piled the praise onto Lewis Hamilton and noted that his star driver was - for a change - satisfied with his Mercedes at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Rams' Defense Stops Cowboys' Drive with InterceptionRams' DB Jordan Fuller intercepts Dak Prescott's pass in the end zone, preventing further damage and keeping the Rams in the game. Read more ⮕