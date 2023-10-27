Fiskerton residents told to stay away amid continued fears of River Witham flooding

Residents of around 80 village homes that were evacuated amid fears a river could burst its banks have been advised to stay away.

The Environment Agency is continuing to monitor the River Witham at Fiskerton, near Lincoln, after villagers were told to leave on Wednesday. Speaking on Friday afternoon a Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: "We would encourage those residents who have evacuated – around 80 homes – to stay away from their properties at this stage.

"Extra work is being done by the Environment Agency to install monitoring equipment so they can make sure that timely warnings can be issued to residents should the situation deteriorate. "Once these assurances are in place, we will be able to support residents to return to their homes, with advice on how to prepare for a short notice evacuation if the bank gets worse or breaches."The village hall has been open to help affected residents and flooded roads have been closed. headtopics.com

Andy Toone, who runs the Carpenters Arms pub in Fiskerton, said trade had dropped off as people stayed away.But he added: "The pub as a business has taken the hit with local news and some social media posts basically saying it’s a no go zone.

"We’ve had 95% of bookings cancel this week as they’ve heard the village has been evacuated. I spoke to a lady yesterday who cancelled a party of 10 as they had heard all about the floods.The council said the water level on the river remains high, but is expected to continue to drop. headtopics.com

Although further rain is forecast, the weather forecast for the next few days is better than expected.

Read more:

itvnews »

Fiskerton homes evacuated over concerns banks of River Witham could collapseResidents of 70 homes in Fiskerton, near Lincoln, have been told to leave after the banks of the River Witham gave way. Read more ⮕

Fiskerton residents told to stay away due to risk of river breachMore than 70 homes are at risk after damage was found along a stretch of the River Witham. Read more ⮕

Fiskerton flood risk: Residents wait to return homeMore than 70 homes are at risk of flooding after damage was found on a bank of the River Witham. Read more ⮕

Prince William unveils ambitious changes to King Charles' former properties and landThe Prince of Wales is now in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall Read more ⮕

Properties and land sell for combined £1.26m at Shrewsbury auctionResidential properties and parcels of land to the value of more than £1.26 million were sold in a couple of hours at an auction in Shrewsbury. Read more ⮕

Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 47-year-oldBusiness owners in several areas are being urged to check properties and outbuildings Read more ⮕