Fiskerton flood risk: Residents wait to return home

Plans are being put in place to allow people at risk of flooding in a Lincolnshire village to return to their homes.

More than 70 homes in Fiskerton were at risk after damage was found along a 30m (98.4ft) section of the River Witham, the Environment Agency said.Engineers were currently assessing the integrity of the bank and the potential for a breach, they added.by heavy rain brought by Storm Babet.

Ch Insp Steve Williamson, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "At the moment, we are strongly advising people to stay out of their homes. "If you do choose to stay be ready to move out and contact the police or fire and rescue on 999 should there be an emergency." headtopics.com

However, he said: "We are working really hard in the background and we are hopeful we will be able to get people back into their properties really soon."On Thursday, Leigh Edlin, the Environment Agency's Lincolnshire area director, said concerns remained in Fiskerton due to the risk of the damaged bank collapsing.

"We've had drone footage taken over the last 24 hours... and are looking at options to mitigate any impact should the situation worsen," he said.An information centre has opened at the village hall, and the local community has rallied around to help fill sandbags should the worst happen.A nearby farm attraction stepped into help by accommodating 12 alpacas headtopics.com

A nearby farm attraction also stepped into help by accommodating 12 alpacas after areas of Fen Farm in Fiskerton were flooded. Rand Park Farm director Richard Waring said: "It is heartbreaking to see the effects of the recent Storm Babet to a fellow farmer.Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on

Read more:

bbcemt »

Fiskerton residents told to stay away due to risk of river breachMore than 70 homes are at risk after damage was found along a stretch of the River Witham. Read more ⮕

Fiskerton homes evacuated over concerns banks of River Witham could collapseResidents of 70 homes in Fiskerton, near Lincoln, have been told to leave after the banks of the River Witham gave way. Read more ⮕

Two people shot in Fall River, police investigatingTwo people were shot in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Read more ⮕

City Hall asks Belfast residents for their say on language diversityThe public consultation is open until January next year Read more ⮕

I tried a £60 River Island jumpsuit that's a Christmas must-haveThe jumpsuit was so flattering and perfect for a festive night out Read more ⮕

First look at River of Light 2023 as festival returnsThe River of Light festival will run for 10 nights Read more ⮕