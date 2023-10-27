Fiskerton flood risk: Residents wait to return home

Plans are being put in place to allow people at risk of flooding in a Lincolnshire village to return to their homes.
More than 70 homes in Fiskerton were at risk after damage was found along a 30m (98.4ft) section of the River Witham, the Environment Agency said.Engineers were currently assessing the integrity of the bank and the potential for a breach, they added.by heavy rain brought by Storm Babet.
Ch Insp Steve Williamson, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "At the moment, we are strongly advising people to stay out of their homes. "If you do choose to stay be ready to move out and contact the police or fire and rescue on 999 should there be an emergency."
However, he said: "We are working really hard in the background and we are hopeful we will be able to get people back into their properties really soon."On Thursday, Leigh Edlin, the Environment Agency's Lincolnshire area director, said concerns remained in Fiskerton due to the risk of the damaged bank collapsing.
"We've had drone footage taken over the last 24 hours... and are looking at options to mitigate any impact should the situation worsen," he said.An information centre has opened at the village hall, and the local community has rallied around to help fill sandbags should the worst happen.A nearby farm attraction stepped into help by accommodating 12 alpacas
A nearby farm attraction also stepped into help by accommodating 12 alpacas after areas of Fen Farm in Fiskerton were flooded. Rand Park Farm director Richard Waring said: "It is heartbreaking to see the effects of the recent Storm Babet to a fellow farmer.