Fish and chip shop near Glasgow to give away free suppers

Gianni's in Bishopbriggs has decided to give a free meal to children who visit the shop on Monday, October 30 or Tuesday, October 31 wearing their Halloween costumes.It comes amid demand for the thoughtful offer after the chippy ran the same initiative for the last two years.

A spokesperson for the chippy said:"Due to popular demand the last two years, we are, of course, running our offer of a free kids meal to all kids who come to our shop dressed in their Halloween costumes on Monday 30th AND Tuesday 31st October!

"Come get your free meal on your way to any school or club Halloween discos on Monday, or on Tuesday before you go out guising, or once you are finished!" The offer has been applauded by members of the local community, with one person saying:"That's a tremendous thing to do. Good on you all."

