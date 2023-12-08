First Trailer for GTA 6 Reveals Protagonists and Setting

In the new trailer, we are introduced to the game's protagonists, Lucia and Jason, and the crime-riddled world that they live in. This is Vice City, GTA's take on Miami, Florida. The trailer gives us a real sense of what we can expect on the game's eventual release.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: eurogamer » / 🏆 68. in UK
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
GTA 6 isn’t out yet, but fans are already asking for a GTA 7 revealGTA 6 hasn't even been released yet, but eager fans are already asking for more details on the as-yet unconfirmed GTA 7.
Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »
Games Inbox: What will be in the GTA 6 trailer?The Thursday letters page thinks a live action Zelda movie is doomed to failure, as one reader worries about Hogs Of War Lardcore.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
GTA 6 trailer tweet has 145 million views - most liked game tweet everA simple announcement from Rockstar has become the most-liked gaming related tweet ever in a 24 hour period.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
GTA 6 Trailer to be Revealed in December, Confirms Rockstar GamesRockstar Games has confirmed that the trailer for GTA 6 will be revealed in December - although there's still no release date for the game itself.
Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »
The Hunger Games prequel: Everything to know as first trailer is releasedA Hunger Games prequel called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is being adapted to a film due to hit cinemas in November 2023. Here's what we know so far.
Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »
Married At First Sight star 'never been happier' as they welcome first childMarried At First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff has confirmed the arrival of her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Alexander Vega in a post shared to social media
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »