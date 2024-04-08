First Trailer for Fly Me To The Moon Released, Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum

The first trailer for the new movie Fly Me To The Moon was released on Monday morning. Scarlett Johansson , who recently discovered her relation to Michael Douglas, looks stunning as marketing specialist Kelly Jones, who is brought in to boost NASA 's historic Apollo 11 moon landing . She has great chemistry with her co-star Channing Tatum , who plays the by-the-book launch director Cole Davis that she is immediately attracted to.

Set in 1969, the comedy revolves around the race to reach the moon with Apollo 11. The project is a collaboration between Apple Original Films and Sony, directed by Greg Berlanti. The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 14. The synopsis teases that when the President deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is instructed to stage a fake moon landing as a backup, and the countdown truly begins

