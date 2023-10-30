‘First Tottenham target’ for January identified as Postecoglou eyes ideal Eric Dier upgrade

It’s no secret that Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new centre-back in the January transfer window and it seems he has identified his prime target.
Eric Dier was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs during the summer window. He is yet to feature in a competitive match this season and it seems likely that he will be leaving this winter. As a result, Tottenham will have to bring in a new centre-back to compensate for his departure and a number of names have been linked with them recently.Bayern Munich are considered to be favourites to sign Chalobah, however, and therefore Tottenham have been considering alternative options.The 25-year-old was linked with a move to the North London club in the summer, but Galatasaray ‘blocked his exit’ and as a consequence, Nelsson has refused to sign a new deal with the Turkish club.
Nelsson is now trying to secure a move elsewhere this winter. The report states that the Denmark international is ‘preparing to leave’ and Tottenham are at the front of the queue for his signature.Postecoglou brought in Micky van de Ven in the summer window who has formed a superb defensive partnership with Cristian Romero, but signing another quality centre-back certainly wouldn’t go amiss. headtopics.com
Nelsson joined Galatasaray in 2021 and he has gained a reputation as one of the best defenders in Turkey. He made 33 league appearances last season, helping his team to 17 clean sheets in the process. Previous reports suggest that a bid in the region of £20m could be enough to prise Nelsson away from Galatasaray, so it will be interesting to see if Tottenham match that price tag in January.Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi got on the scoresheet for Galatasaray as they earned a famous win over 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford.Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is once again stuck in limbo after seeing his chances of a late move to Turkey reportedly collapse.