‘First Tottenham target’ for January identified as Postecoglou eyes ideal Eric Dier upgrade

It’s no secret that Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new centre-back in the January transfer window and it seems he has identified his prime target.

Eric Dier was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs during the summer window. He is yet to feature in a competitive match this season and it seems likely that he will be leaving this winter. As a result, Tottenham will have to bring in a new centre-back to compensate for his departure and a number of names have been linked with them recently.Bayern Munich are considered to be favourites to sign Chalobah, however, and therefore Tottenham have been considering alternative options.The 25-year-old was linked with a move to the North London club in the summer, but Galatasaray ‘blocked his exit’ and as a consequence, Nelsson has refused to sign a new deal with the Turkish club.

Nelsson is now trying to secure a move elsewhere this winter. The report states that the Denmark international is ‘preparing to leave’ and Tottenham are at the front of the queue for his signature.Postecoglou brought in Micky van de Ven in the summer window who has formed a superb defensive partnership with Cristian Romero, but signing another quality centre-back certainly wouldn’t go amiss. headtopics.com

Nelsson joined Galatasaray in 2021 and he has gained a reputation as one of the best defenders in Turkey. He made 33 league appearances last season, helping his team to 17 clean sheets in the process. Previous reports suggest that a bid in the region of £20m could be enough to prise Nelsson away from Galatasaray, so it will be interesting to see if Tottenham match that price tag in January.Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi got on the scoresheet for Galatasaray as they earned a famous win over 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford.Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is once again stuck in limbo after seeing his chances of a late move to Turkey reportedly collapse.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: F365 »

Jamie Carragher and Ange Postecoglou join forces to poke fun at Gary NevilleThe former Manchester United captain had previously shared his concerns about the Tottenham Hotspur manager Read more ⮕

Postecoglou plans to be on a Greek island at 76In a video interview, Ange Postecoglou, the manager of the Australian national football team, reveals his retirement plans of living on a Greek island when he turns 76. He expresses his love for Greece and its culture, and his desire to spend his golden years in a peaceful and beautiful environment. Read more ⮕

Gary Neville hilariously rinsed by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou on live TV after Jamie Carragher's Pep Guardiola digTottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou poked fun at Gary Neville after it was claimed he has 'copied' Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. Read more ⮕

Jamie Carragher shares Liverpool theory in assessment of Tottenham title chancesTottenham Hotspur - like Liverpool a decade ago - have no European distractions on their quest for the Premier League title Read more ⮕

The Ronaldo-inspired decision that has transformed TottenhamTottenham are the early-season pacesetters after an unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign. Read more ⮕

Wenger Believes Tottenham are Genuine Title ContendersFormer Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises Tottenham's performance and believes they have a chance to win the league this season, highlighting the transformative effect of new signings Micky van de Ven and James Maddison. Read more ⮕