First-time mom spotted with newborn in Los Angeles

The first-time mom was wearing a tan cardigan while she clutched her newborn's head. Waterhouse and Pattinson were spotted pushing a stroller while walking around Los Angeles in March. Pattinson , 37, stepped into his fatherly role as he pushed the black and beige stroller wearing a grey hoodie, green jacket, baseball hat, and shades. The couple, who has been together since 2018, decided to announce their pregnancy at one of Waterhouse 's shows on tour.

While at the Corona Festival in Mexico City, Waterhouse stood in a short sparkly lilac dress paired with sparkly gold boots and a light pink furry jacket as she addressed the crowd. "I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on..." she joked. She then made a gesture to her stomach which caused cheers from the audience

Mom Newborn Los Angeles Stroller Pregnancy Waterhouse Pattinson

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shohei Ohtani Speaks Out For First Time Since His Interpreter Was Fired Over Gambling ScandalLos Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on during the MLB Spring Training game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 24, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

First and Deputy First Minster deny 'gesture politics' at GAA club puck about“It is a great thing to get out there, have some new experiences and learn from each other and that is the way forward”

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Vaughan Gething is elected as first black First Minister in WalesThe handover in power comes as Wales faces a challenging time, with farmers protesting, NHS waiting lists hitting record highs and an economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

First Minister and Deputy First Minister send best wishes to Princess of Wales following cancer diagnosisFirst Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelley have both sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis. In a statement on Friday evening, Kate revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”. The shock health news follows weeks of intense speculation and conspiracy theories on social media about the whereabouts and health of the future Queen.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Humza Yousaf marks first anniversary as Scotland’s First MinisterHumza Yosuaf was officially sworn in as Scotland’s sixth First Minister on March 29 2023.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Humza Yousaf marks first anniversary as Scotland’s First MinisterHumza Yosuaf was officially sworn in as Scotland’s sixth First Minister on March 29 2023.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »