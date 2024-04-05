First-time mom spotted with newborn in Los Angeles

The first-time mom was wearing a tan cardigan while she clutched her newborn's head. Waterhouse and Pattinson were spotted pushing a stroller while walking around Los Angeles in March. Pattinson , 37, stepped into his fatherly role as he pushed the black and beige stroller wearing a grey hoodie, green jacket, baseball hat, and shades. The couple, who has been together since 2018, decided to announce their pregnancy at one of Waterhouse 's shows on tour.
While at the Corona Festival in Mexico City, Waterhouse stood in a short sparkly lilac dress paired with sparkly gold boots and a light pink furry jacket as she addressed the crowd. "I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on..." she joked. She then made a gesture to her stomach which caused cheers from the audience
Mom Newborn Los Angeles Stroller Pregnancy Waterhouse Pattinson
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Humza Yousaf marks first anniversary as Scotland’s First MinisterHumza Yosuaf was officially sworn in as Scotland’s sixth First Minister on March 29 2023.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Humza Yousaf marks first anniversary as Scotland’s First MinisterHumza Yosuaf was officially sworn in as Scotland’s sixth First Minister on March 29 2023.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »