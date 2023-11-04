First Minister Humza Yousaf shares relief over in-laws' return from Gaza

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he shed "tears of relief" after sharing the news that his in-laws would be coming home with his 14-year-old stepdaughter. The El-Naklas, from Dundee, were in Gaza visiting relatives when the conflict erupted. Mr Yousaf has regularly shared updates on his family's situation - including that they had to drink sea water due to a lack of clean resources

. Mr Yousaf said he and his wife were "hugely relieved" and the emotions they had felt over the last four weeks had come "spilling out". When the First Minister phoned his 14-year-old stepdaughter during a break at school on Friday, the pair both shared "a few tears" in relief at the news. Mr Yousaf told the PA News Agency: "That was a really special moment, being able to phone my eldest. We both shed a few tears and she's just elated and really happy. She has been exceptionally worried. "My four-year-old (Amal) we can protect her to an extent but my 14-year-old, Maya, knows everything, watches everything and it has been hugely distressing for her." Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. The situation has taken its toll on Mr Yousaf and his family, but he thanked those who sent messages of support from across the political spectrum and around the world as well as his Scottish Government tea

