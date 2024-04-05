First Minister Humza Yousaf on campaign trail in Highlands and islands

FIRST Minister Humza Yousaf is on the campaign trail in the Highlands and islands – and The National is there with him. The National speaks to a native Gaelic speaker and crofter who chairs the Tiree Community Development Trust to find out what questions she would like to put directly to the First Minister .

Yousaf addresses concerns from island communities about the failure of the SNP to order new ferries a decade ago and apologizes for any impact and failures in the delivery of vessels.

