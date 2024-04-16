First Minister encourages workers to join unions at Scottish Trades Union Congress

THE First Minister has encouraged all workers in Scotland to join a union as he attended the Scottish Trades Union Congress annual conference in Dundee.“I have benefitted from the personal support – not just professional support – of trade unions over my lifetime, particularly in standing up against hatred.”

Speaking to The National, the First Minister said the STUC and the trade union movement more generally had been “absolutely unequivocal in providing moral clarity” over the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.“This is an issue that, I’m afraid, often hasn’t seen moral clarity. We’ve had that from the trade union voice and I’m very supportive of what trade unions do for workers and the equality and social solidarity that they bring here at home and abroad.

The First Minister added: “What we don’t need is politicians talking up war – what we do need is those who truly believe in peace to be empowered to deliver it.

First Minister Scotland Union Scottish Trades Union Congress Support Conflict Of Interest Parliamentary Researcher 9/11 Attacks Islamophobia Solidarity Palestine

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Minister and Deputy First Minister send best wishes to Princess of Wales following cancer diagnosisFirst Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelley have both sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis. In a statement on Friday evening, Kate revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”. The shock health news follows weeks of intense speculation and conspiracy theories on social media about the whereabouts and health of the future Queen.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Scottish First Minister Calls for Immediate End to Arms Sales to IsraelScottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has written a letter to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak demanding an immediate end to arms sales to Israel. Yousaf also criticizes the Prime Minister for ignoring his previous letter. This comes after the Israeli military killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including three British nationals. Yousaf urges the UK Government to release legal advice on whether Israel has breached international law in Palestine.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scottish First Minister defends hate crime laws against JK Rowling's criticismScotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, defends the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act against claims of hampering freedom of speech made by JK Rowling and other critics. He accuses them of peddling misinformation and states that the legislation explicitly protects freedom of expression and speech.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law, 36, is charged with abduction and extortion...Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law, Ramsay El-Nakla, has been charged with abduction and extortion in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Ramsay El-Nakla: Scottish first minister's brother-in-law charged with abduction and extortionRamsay El-Nakla, the brother of Humza Yousaf's wife, Nadia El-Nakla, will be the fourth person to appear in court in connection with the case.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Supporters Attend Final Election Rally of Scottish First Minister Nicola SturgeonSupporters gather for the final general election campaign rally of Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh. Sturgeon emphasizes the SNP's commitment to Scotland's values and right to choose its own future.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »