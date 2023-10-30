First look at Ring O' Bells pub as it reopens after eight years

Ring O' Bells country pub is reopening after years of closure and is set to welcome guests over Bonfire Night weekend.

The pub, located in Ring O' Bells Lane Lathom, Ormskirk, has been closed since 2016 but its origins date all the way back to the 19th century. In an attempt to maintain the integrity of the building, a large majority of the original features have been kept in place or reclaimed, including the floors, wood, open fireplaces and furniture that has been spruced up and put straight back in.

Ring O' Bells is split into three areas: a private conservatory overlooking three acres of land, the main pub which welcomes those popping by, and a large open bar space overlooking the beautiful canal and rear areas. Major sports broadcasts will be screened in the pub but due to the expansiveness of the venue, those dining in the main pub and conservatory won't be affected by loud noise and cheers.

The family-friendly location has also installed a large play area on the grounds perfect for little ones to run around and enjoy until their heart's content. On the horizon are three private terraces that will eventually be linked once land development is complete.

Fans of a classic Sunday roast will also be happy as Ring O' Bells uses Lancashire-based farms and producers and offers a range of both traditional meats as well as vegetarian and vegan offerings. Once the weather brightens up and allows us back outdoors, guests can expect wood-fired pizzas and a range of events. Ring O' Bells will open to the public on November 4.

