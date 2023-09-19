First look at Chester Zoo's new Lanterns and Light trail as 'biggest and brightest' event opens for Christmas 2023

It's one of the most popular events in the festive calendar and this year's Lanterns and event has opened at Chester Zoo. We were among the first to step inside and take a look at this year's offering, which even has a new name - Lanterns and Light - to reflect the new additions for This year, for the first time ever, the zoo has partnered with music giants Sony Music / RGL and Culture Creative, to create the all-new light trail, with never seen before installations.

The fun starts from the moment you enter the attraction and are met by some very playful glowing interactive elephants. Just a few minutes in and you'll find another of this year's new additions - a 15m-long 3D mammoth hologram - which had the crowds mesmerised. The darker the better for this though, so we returned to it at the end of our trail to make sure we saw Matilda in all her glory. It was worth the wait





