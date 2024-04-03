First Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Administered at Lurie Children's Hospital

On March 27, 2024, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago treated its first patient with ELEVIDYS, the first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Lurie Children's is the first in Illinois to administer this treatment after ELEVIDYS received FDA approval in June 2023.

